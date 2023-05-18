Hurricanes vs. Panthers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 1
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at PNC Arena showcases the Carolina Hurricanes and the Florida Panthers facing off at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, May 18, broadcast on TNT. The Hurricanes are favored (-150) in this matchup against the Panthers (+130).
Hurricanes vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Hurricanes (-150)
|Panthers (+130)
Hurricanes Betting Insights
- The Hurricanes have a 51-25 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- Carolina has a 36-18 record (winning 66.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -150 or shorter.
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Hurricanes have an implied win probability of 60.0%.
Hurricanes vs. Panthers Rankings
|Hurricanes Total (Rank)
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|262 (15th)
|Goals
|288 (6th)
|210 (2nd)
|Goals Allowed
|272 (21st)
|50 (18th)
|Power Play Goals
|63 (7th)
|40 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|70 (29th)
Hurricanes Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 contests, Carolina went over once.
- During their last 10 games, the Hurricanes' goals per game average is 0.9 higher than their season-long average.
- The Hurricanes are ranked 15th in the NHL with 262 goals this season, an average of 3.2 per contest.
- On defense, the Hurricanes have been one of the best squads in NHL competition, conceding 210 goals to rank second.
- With a +52 goal differential, they're ranked seventh-best in the NHL.
