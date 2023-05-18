Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at PNC Arena showcases the Carolina Hurricanes and the Florida Panthers facing off at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, May 18, broadcast on TNT. The Hurricanes are favored (-150) in this matchup against the Panthers (+130).

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

TV Channel: TNT

TNT Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Favorite Underdog Total Hurricanes (-150) Panthers (+130) -

Hurricanes Betting Insights

The Hurricanes have a 51-25 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

Carolina has a 36-18 record (winning 66.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -150 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Hurricanes have an implied win probability of 60.0%.

Hurricanes vs Panthers Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Rankings

Hurricanes Total (Rank) Panthers Total (Rank) 262 (15th) Goals 288 (6th) 210 (2nd) Goals Allowed 272 (21st) 50 (18th) Power Play Goals 63 (7th) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 70 (29th)

Hurricanes Advanced Stats

In its past 10 contests, Carolina went over once.

During their last 10 games, the Hurricanes' goals per game average is 0.9 higher than their season-long average.

The Hurricanes are ranked 15th in the NHL with 262 goals this season, an average of 3.2 per contest.

On defense, the Hurricanes have been one of the best squads in NHL competition, conceding 210 goals to rank second.

With a +52 goal differential, they're ranked seventh-best in the NHL.

