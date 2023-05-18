Hurricanes vs. Panthers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 1
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Carolina Hurricanes host the Florida Panthers Thursday for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The Hurricanes are listed with -145 moneyline odds against the Panthers (+125).
Hurricanes vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Hurricanes (-145)
|Panthers (+125)
|-
Hurricanes Betting Insights
- The Hurricanes have a 51-25 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -145 or shorter, Carolina has a 40-19 record (winning 67.8% of its games).
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Hurricanes have an implied win probability of 59.2%.
Hurricanes vs Panthers Additional Info
Hurricanes vs. Panthers Rankings
|Hurricanes Total (Rank)
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|262 (15th)
|Goals
|288 (6th)
|210 (2nd)
|Goals Allowed
|272 (21st)
|50 (18th)
|Power Play Goals
|63 (7th)
|40 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|70 (29th)
Hurricanes Advanced Stats
- In Carolina's past 10 games, it hit the over once.
- During their past 10 games, the Hurricanes have scored 0.9 more goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Hurricanes' 3.2 average goals per game add up to 262 total, which makes them the 15th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- On defense, the Hurricanes are one of the best squads in NHL play, giving up 210 goals to rank second.
- The team has the league's seventh-best goal differential at +52 this season.
