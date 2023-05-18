Hurricanes vs. Panthers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 1
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Carolina Hurricanes host the Florida Panthers for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at PNC Arena on Thursday, May 18, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The Panthers are underdogs (+120) against the Hurricanes (-140).
Hurricanes vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Hurricanes (-140)
|Panthers (+120)
|-
Hurricanes Betting Insights
- The Hurricanes have been favored on the moneyline 76 times this season, and have gone 51-25 in those games.
- In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -140 or shorter, Carolina has a 43-21 record (winning 67.2% of its games).
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Hurricanes' implied win probability is 58.3%.
Hurricanes vs Panthers Additional Info
Hurricanes vs. Panthers Rankings
|Hurricanes Total (Rank)
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|262 (15th)
|Goals
|288 (6th)
|210 (2nd)
|Goals Allowed
|272 (21st)
|50 (18th)
|Power Play Goals
|63 (7th)
|40 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|70 (29th)
Hurricanes Advanced Stats
- Carolina went over once in its past 10 contests.
- In their past 10 games, the Hurricanes are scoring 0.9 more goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Hurricanes offense's 262 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 15th in the league.
- The Hurricanes are ranked second in NHL play for the fewest goals against this season, having allowed 210 total goals (2.6 per game).
- The team has the league's seventh-best goal differential at +52 this season.
