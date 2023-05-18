Brady Skjei and the Carolina Hurricanes meet the Florida Panthers in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at PNC Arena, on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Skjei's props versus the Panthers? Scroll down for stats and information.

Brady Skjei vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

  • When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT
  • Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +170)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +265)

Hurricanes vs Panthers Game Info

Skjei Season Stats Insights

  • In 81 games this season, Skjei has a plus-minus of +7, while averaging 21:48 on the ice per game.
  • In 18 of 81 games this season, Skjei has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.
  • In 32 of 81 games this season, Skjei has registered a point, and six of those games included multiple points.
  • In 20 of 81 games this year, Skjei has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.
  • Skjei's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 37% that he hits the over.
  • The implied probability of Skjei going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 27.4%.

Skjei Stats vs. the Panthers

  • The Panthers have conceded 272 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 21st in the league in goals allowed.
  • The team's +16 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.
2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida
81 Games 6
38 Points 1
18 Goals 1
20 Assists 0

