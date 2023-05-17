In a Wednesday MLB slate that includes plenty of compelling matchups, the Atlanta Braves versus the Texas Rangers is a game to watch.

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The Detroit Tigers (19-21) host the Pittsburgh Pirates (22-20)

The Pirates will look to pick up a road win at Comerica Park against the Tigers on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo

Fubo Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

DET Key Player: Javier Báez (.254 AVG, 3 HR, 19 RBI)

Javier Báez (.254 AVG, 3 HR, 19 RBI) PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.286 AVG, 5 HR, 23 RBI)

DET Moneyline PIT Moneyline Total -157 +135 7.5

The Colorado Rockies (18-25) face the Cincinnati Reds (19-23)

The Reds will look to pick up a road win at Coors Field against the Rockies on Wednesday at 3:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Stream Live: Fubo

Fubo Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

COL Key Player: Charlie Blackmon (.279 AVG, 3 HR, 16 RBI)

Charlie Blackmon (.279 AVG, 3 HR, 16 RBI) CIN Key Player: Jonathan India (.290 AVG, 3 HR, 18 RBI)

COL Moneyline CIN Moneyline Total -116 -103 11.5

The Los Angeles Dodgers (27-16) host the Minnesota Twins (24-19)

The Twins hope to get a road victory at Dodger Stadium versus the Dodgers on Wednesday at 3:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Stream Live: Fubo

Fubo Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

LAD Key Player: Freddie Freeman (.318 AVG, 7 HR, 22 RBI)

Freddie Freeman (.318 AVG, 7 HR, 22 RBI) MIN Key Player: Byron Buxton (.234 AVG, 8 HR, 20 RBI)

LAD Moneyline MIN Moneyline Total -142 +121 8.5

The Oakland Athletics (10-34) host the Arizona Diamondbacks (24-19)

The Diamondbacks will look to pick up a road win at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum versus the Athletics on Wednesday at 3:37 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Stream Live: Fubo

Fubo Game Time: 3:37 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

OAK Key Player: Brent Rooker (.304 AVG, 11 HR, 30 RBI)

Brent Rooker (.304 AVG, 11 HR, 30 RBI) ARI Key Player: Christian Walker (.268 AVG, 10 HR, 30 RBI)

ARI Moneyline OAK Moneyline Total -161 +138 9.5

The San Francisco Giants (19-23) take on the Philadelphia Phillies (20-22)

The Phillies will hit the field at Oracle Park versus the Giants on Wednesday at 3:45 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Stream Live: Fubo

Fubo Game Time: 3:45 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SF Key Player: Thairo Estrada (.309 AVG, 6 HR, 15 RBI)

Thairo Estrada (.309 AVG, 6 HR, 15 RBI) PHI Key Player: Alec Bohm (.271 AVG, 5 HR, 31 RBI)

PHI Moneyline SF Moneyline Total -121 +102 9.5

The San Diego Padres (20-23) take on the Kansas City Royals (13-31)

The Royals will take to the field at PETCO Park against the Padres on Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSD

BSSD Stream Live: Fubo

Fubo Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.258 AVG, 7 HR, 20 RBI)

Juan Soto (.258 AVG, 7 HR, 20 RBI) KC Key Player: Vinnie Pasquantino (.268 AVG, 7 HR, 19 RBI)

SD Moneyline KC Moneyline Total -230 +195 9

The Baltimore Orioles (27-15) face the Los Angeles Angels (22-21)

The Angels will take to the field at Oriole Park at Camden Yards versus the Orioles on Wednesday at 6:35 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Stream Live: Fubo

Fubo Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

BAL Key Player: Cedric Mullins (.260 AVG, 6 HR, 33 RBI)

Cedric Mullins (.260 AVG, 6 HR, 33 RBI) LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.296 AVG, 9 HR, 29 RBI)

BAL Moneyline LAA Moneyline Total -141 +120 9

The Miami Marlins (21-21) host the Washington Nationals (18-24)

The Nationals will look to pick up a road win at LoanDepot park against the Marlins on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Stream Live: Fubo

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.386 AVG, 1 HR, 15 RBI)

Luis Arraez (.386 AVG, 1 HR, 15 RBI) WSH Key Player: Luis Garcia (.268 AVG, 3 HR, 17 RBI)

MIA Moneyline WSH Moneyline Total -130 +110 8

The Toronto Blue Jays (24-18) host the New York Yankees (25-19)

The Yankees will take to the field at Rogers Centre against the Blue Jays on Wednesday at 7:07 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Stream Live: Fubo

Fubo Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TOR Key Player: Bo Bichette (.322 AVG, 8 HR, 28 RBI)

Bo Bichette (.322 AVG, 8 HR, 28 RBI) NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.257 AVG, 6 HR, 21 RBI)

NYY Moneyline TOR Moneyline Total -119 -100 8

The Boston Red Sox (23-20) take on the Seattle Mariners (21-21)

The Mariners hope to get a road victory at Fenway Park versus the Red Sox on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

BOS Key Player: Alex Verdugo (.303 AVG, 5 HR, 18 RBI)

Alex Verdugo (.303 AVG, 5 HR, 18 RBI) SEA Key Player: Ty France (.275 AVG, 2 HR, 20 RBI)

BOS Moneyline SEA Moneyline Total -123 +104 9.5

The New York Mets (20-23) face the Tampa Bay Rays (32-11)

The Rays hope to get a road victory at Citi Field versus the Mets on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

NYM Key Player: Pete Alonso (.233 AVG, 14 HR, 33 RBI)

Pete Alonso (.233 AVG, 14 HR, 33 RBI) TB Key Player: Yandy Díaz (.321 AVG, 10 HR, 24 RBI)

NYM Moneyline TB Moneyline Total -112 -107 9

The St. Louis Cardinals (17-26) play the Milwaukee Brewers (24-18)

The Brewers will hit the field at Busch Stadium against the Cardinals on Wednesday at 7:45 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Stream Live: Fubo

Fubo Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

STL Key Player: Paul Goldschmidt (.311 AVG, 7 HR, 23 RBI)

Paul Goldschmidt (.311 AVG, 7 HR, 23 RBI) MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.258 AVG, 7 HR, 23 RBI)

MIL Moneyline STL Moneyline Total -116 -103 8

The Texas Rangers (26-16) play the Atlanta Braves (26-16)

The Braves hope to get a road victory at Globe Life Field versus the Rangers on Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Stream Live: Fubo

Fubo Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.296 AVG, 7 HR, 35 RBI)

Marcus Semien (.296 AVG, 7 HR, 35 RBI) ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.348 AVG, 10 HR, 26 RBI)

ATL Moneyline TEX Moneyline Total -158 +135 7.5

The Houston Astros (23-19) play host to the Chicago Cubs (19-23)

The Cubs will hit the field at Minute Maid Park versus the Astros on Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Stream Live: Fubo

Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

HOU Key Player: Yordan Alvarez (.298 AVG, 9 HR, 39 RBI)

Yordan Alvarez (.298 AVG, 9 HR, 39 RBI) CHC Key Player: Cody Bellinger (.271 AVG, 7 HR, 20 RBI)

HOU Moneyline CHC Moneyline Total -159 +137 8.5

The Chicago White Sox (15-28) face the Cleveland Guardians (19-22)

The Guardians will hit the field at Guaranteed Rate Field versus the White Sox on Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Stream Live: Fubo

Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.274 AVG, 12 HR, 28 RBI)

Luis Robert (.274 AVG, 12 HR, 28 RBI) CLE Key Player: Steven Kwan (.275 AVG, 1 HR, 14 RBI)

CHW Moneyline CLE Moneyline Total -113 -106 9

