Braves vs. Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers Today - May 17
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves (26-16) will look to Ronald Acuna Jr., on a three-game homer streak, against the Texas Rangers (26-16) at 8:05 PM ET on Wednesday, at Globe Life Field.
The Braves will call on Spencer Strider (4-1) versus the Rangers and Nathan Eovaldi (5-2).
Braves vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023
- Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV: BSSW
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- Probable Pitchers: Strider - ATL (4-1, 2.70 ERA) vs Eovaldi - TEX (5-2, 2.70 ERA)
Discover More About This Game
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Spencer Strider
- The Braves' Strider (4-1) will make his ninth start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed five hits in 6 2/3 innings pitched against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 2.70, a 5.27 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of .921 in eight games this season.
- He has four quality starts in eight chances this season.
- Strider will look to finish five or more innings for the ninth start in a row.
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Nathan Eovaldi
- The Rangers are sending Eovaldi (5-2) to make his ninth start of the season. He is 5-2 with a 2.70 ERA and 56 strikeouts over 53 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Friday, the righty threw 8 2/3 scoreless innings against the Oakland Athletics while surrendering three hits.
- The 33-year-old has a 2.70 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings during eight games this season, while allowing a batting average of .231 to his opponents.
- Eovaldi is looking to build on a fifth-game quality start streak in this outing.
- Eovaldi is trying for his ninth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.6 frames per start.
- The 33-year-old ranks 16th in ERA (2.70), 12th in WHIP (.994), and 24th in K/9 (9.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
