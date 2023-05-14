Player prop bet options for Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid and others are available when the Boston Celtics host the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden on Sunday (beginning at 3:30 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info

  • Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ABC
  • Location: Boston, Massachusetts
  • Venue: TD Garden

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
29.5 (-115) 9.5 (-128) 5.5 (+125) 3.5 (+115)
  • Tatum's 30.1 points per game average is 0.6 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • Tatum's per-game rebound average -- 8.8 -- is 0.7 fewer than his prop bet over/under in Sunday's game (9.5).
  • Tatum has averaged 4.6 assists per game this year, 0.9 less than his prop bet on Sunday (5.5).
  • Tatum has averaged 3.2 made three-pointers per game, 0.3 less than his over/under in Sunday's game (3.5).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
23.5 (-125) 5.5 (-133) 3.5 (-118) 2.5 (+105)
  • The 26.6 points Jaylen Brown scores per game are 3.1 more than his over/under on Sunday (23.5).
  • His per-game rebounding average of 6.9 is 1.4 higher than his prop bet on Sunday (5.5).
  • Sunday's assists prop bet for Brown (3.5) equals his average on the season.
  • He has knocked down 2.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 less than his over/under on Sunday.

Derrick White Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
7.5 (-125) 2.5 (+110) 1.5 (-128) 1.5 (+110)
  • Derrick White is averaging 12.4 points in the 2022-23 season, 4.9 more than Sunday's prop total.
  • White's rebounding average of 3.6 is lower than his over/under on Sunday (2.5).
  • White averages 3.9 assists, 2.4 more than his over/under for Sunday.
  • White's 1.8 three-pointers made per game is 0.3 more than his over/under on Sunday.

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

NBA Props Today: Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
30.5 (-105) 10.5 (-139) 3.5 (+115) 0.5 (-154)
  • The 33.1 points Embiid scores per game are 2.6 more than his prop total on Sunday.
  • Embiid has grabbed 10.2 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Sunday's game (10.5).
  • Embiid's assist average -- 4.2 -- is higher than Sunday's assist prop bet (3.5).
  • Embiid's 1.0 three-pointer made per game is 0.5 more than his over/under on Sunday.

Put your picks to the test and bet on Celtics vs. 76ers player props with BetMGM Sportsbook.

James Harden Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
20.5 (-110) 6.5 (-133) 8.5 (-128) 2.5 (+100)
  • The 20.5-point total set for James Harden on Sunday is 0.5 fewer points than his season scoring average.
  • Harden has averaged 0.4 less rebounds per game (6.1) than his prop bet total in Sunday's game (6.5).
  • Harden has averaged 10.7 assists per game, 2.2 more than Sunday's assist over/under (8.5).
  • Harden has averaged 2.8 made three-pointers per game, 0.3 more than his over/under in Sunday's game (2.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.