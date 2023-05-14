The Atlanta Braves and Marcell Ozuna square off against Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday, in the final game of a three-game series at Rogers Centre.

The Blue Jays are -110 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Braves (-110). The contest's over/under is set at 9.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Braves gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Braves vs. Blue Jays Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023

Sunday, May 14, 2023 Time: 1:37 PM ET

1:37 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds PUSH -110 -110 9.5 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Braves Recent Betting Performance

The Braves have been an underdog just two times in their last 10 contests and split those games 1-1.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Braves and their foes are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Braves' past 10 games. The average over/under established by sportsbooks in Atlanta's past three games has been 9.2, a stretch in which the Braves and their opponents have gone under every time.

Discover More About This Game

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have been victorious in three of the four contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Atlanta has a record of 3-1 in games where oddsmakers have it as underdogs of at least -110 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Braves have a 52.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Games involving Atlanta have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 22 of 39 chances this season.

The Braves have played just one game with a spread this season and covered in that contest.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 10-9 15-5 8-6 17-8 16-11 9-3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.