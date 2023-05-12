MLB Games Tonight: How to Watch on TV, Streaming & Odds - Friday, May 12
The Tampa Bay Rays versus the New York Yankees is a game to catch on a Friday MLB slate that features a lot of compelling matchups.
If you're looking for live coverage of today's MLB action, we have you covered. Check out the links below.
How to Watch Today's MLB Games
The Miami Marlins (19-19) face the Cincinnati Reds (16-21)
The Reds will look to pick up a road win at LoanDepot park against the Marlins on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.398 AVG, 1 HR, 13 RBI)
- CIN Key Player: Jonathan India (.311 AVG, 3 HR, 17 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|MIA Moneyline
|CIN Moneyline
|Total
|-145
|+123
|7.5
The Detroit Tigers (17-19) play host to the Seattle Mariners (18-19)
The Mariners will look to pick up a road win at Comerica Park against the Tigers on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- DET Key Player: Javier Báez (.256 AVG, 3 HR, 16 RBI)
- SEA Key Player: Ty France (.270 AVG, 2 HR, 18 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|SEA Moneyline
|DET Moneyline
|Total
|-120
|+101
|8.5
The Washington Nationals (16-21) take on the New York Mets (18-20)
The Mets hope to get a road victory at Nationals Park against the Nationals on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- WSH Key Player: Luis Garcia (.264 AVG, 3 HR, 16 RBI)
- NYM Key Player: Pete Alonso (.234 AVG, 13 HR, 31 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|NYM Moneyline
|WSH Moneyline
|Total
|-116
|-103
|9
The Baltimore Orioles (24-13) host the Pittsburgh Pirates (21-17)
The Pirates hope to get a road victory at Oriole Park at Camden Yards against the Orioles on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- BAL Key Player: Cedric Mullins (.248 AVG, 4 HR, 28 RBI)
- PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.297 AVG, 5 HR, 23 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|BAL Moneyline
|PIT Moneyline
|Total
|-154
|+133
|9
The New York Yankees (21-18) take on the Tampa Bay Rays (30-9)
The Rays will hit the field at Yankee Stadium versus the Yankees on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.257 AVG, 6 HR, 19 RBI)
- TB Key Player: Wander Franco (.318 AVG, 7 HR, 24 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|NYY Moneyline
|TB Moneyline
|Total
|-178
|+152
|8.5
The Toronto Blue Jays (21-16) host the Atlanta Braves (25-12)
The Braves will hit the field at Rogers Centre against the Blue Jays on Friday at 7:07 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- TOR Key Player: Bo Bichette (.329 AVG, 8 HR, 24 RBI)
- ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.347 AVG, 7 HR, 22 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|ATL Moneyline
|TOR Moneyline
|Total
|-159
|+136
|8.5
The Cleveland Guardians (17-20) host the Los Angeles Angels (20-18)
The Angels will take to the field at Progressive Field versus the Guardians on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.270 AVG, 4 HR, 20 RBI)
- LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.293 AVG, 8 HR, 24 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|CLE Moneyline
|LAA Moneyline
|Total
|-136
|+115
|8.5
The Boston Red Sox (22-16) face the St. Louis Cardinals (13-25)
The Cardinals hope to get a road victory at Fenway Park versus the Red Sox on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- BOS Key Player: Alex Verdugo (.308 AVG, 5 HR, 18 RBI)
- STL Key Player: Paul Goldschmidt (.306 AVG, 7 HR, 20 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|BOS Moneyline
|STL Moneyline
|Total
|-115
|-105
|11
The Chicago White Sox (13-26) face the Houston Astros (19-18)
The Astros will look to pick up a road win at Guaranteed Rate Field versus the White Sox on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- CHW Key Player: Andrew Vaughn (.255 AVG, 4 HR, 29 RBI)
- HOU Key Player: Yordan Alvarez (.283 AVG, 8 HR, 34 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|HOU Moneyline
|CHW Moneyline
|Total
|-150
|+129
|8.5
The Milwaukee Brewers (20-17) face the Kansas City Royals (12-27)
The Royals will look to pick up a road win at American Family Field versus the Brewers on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- MIL Key Player: Rowdy Tellez (.239 AVG, 10 HR, 23 RBI)
- KC Key Player: Vinnie Pasquantino (.290 AVG, 7 HR, 19 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|MIL Moneyline
|KC Moneyline
|Total
|-236
|+194
|8.5
The Minnesota Twins (21-17) play the Chicago Cubs (18-19)
The Cubs will hit the field at Target Field against the Twins on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- MIN Key Player: Byron Buxton (.220 AVG, 8 HR, 19 RBI)
- CHC Key Player: Cody Bellinger (.288 AVG, 7 HR, 19 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|MIN Moneyline
|CHC Moneyline
|Total
|-155
|+132
|7.5
The Colorado Rockies (16-22) take on the Philadelphia Phillies (18-19)
The Phillies hope to get a road victory at Coors Field against the Rockies on Friday at 8:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- COL Key Player: Charlie Blackmon (.274 AVG, 3 HR, 13 RBI)
- PHI Key Player: Nicholas Castellanos (.322 AVG, 5 HR, 24 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|PHI Moneyline
|COL Moneyline
|Total
|-127
|+108
|11
The Oakland Athletics (8-31) take on the Texas Rangers (23-14)
The Rangers hope to get a road victory at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum against the Athletics on Friday at 9:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- OAK Key Player: Brent Rooker (.315 AVG, 10 HR, 26 RBI)
- TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.289 AVG, 7 HR, 31 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|TEX Moneyline
|OAK Moneyline
|Total
|-170
|+145
|8.5
The Arizona Diamondbacks (20-18) take on the San Francisco Giants (17-20)
The Giants will take to the field at Chase Field against the Diamondbacks on Friday at 9:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- ARI Key Player: Christian Walker (.275 AVG, 9 HR, 28 RBI)
- SF Key Player: Thairo Estrada (.329 AVG, 6 HR, 14 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|SF Moneyline
|ARI Moneyline
|Total
|-114
|-105
|10
The Los Angeles Dodgers (23-15) play host to the San Diego Padres (19-19)
The Padres will hit the field at Dodger Stadium versus the Dodgers on Friday at 10:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- LAD Key Player: Freddie Freeman (.296 AVG, 6 HR, 17 RBI)
- SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.256 AVG, 6 HR, 19 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|LAD Moneyline
|SD Moneyline
|Total
|-136
|+116
|9
