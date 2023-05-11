Stefan Noesen and the Carolina Hurricanes are facing the New Jersey Devils in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Noesen are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Stefan Noesen vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +205)

Hurricanes vs Devils Game Info

Noesen Season Stats Insights

Noesen has averaged 12:20 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +11).

In 13 of 78 games this year, Noesen has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 31 of 78 games this season, Noesen has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Noesen has an assist in 20 of 78 games this season, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Noesen has an implied probability of 48.8% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Noesen has an implied probability of 32.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Noesen Stats vs. the Devils

On the defensive side, the Devils are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 222 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks eighth.

The team's +67 goal differential ranks third-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 78 Games 8 36 Points 5 13 Goals 2 23 Assists 3

