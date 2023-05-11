Seth Jarvis will be in action Thursday when his Carolina Hurricanes face the New Jersey Devils in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at PNC Arena. Thinking about a wager on Jarvis? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Seth Jarvis vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Hurricanes vs Devils Game Info

Jarvis Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Jarvis has a plus-minus of +10, while averaging 16:12 on the ice per game.

In 12 of 82 games this season, Jarvis has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 31 of 82 games this season, Jarvis has recorded a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

Jarvis has an assist in 21 of 82 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

Jarvis has an implied probability of 55.6% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 37.7% of Jarvis going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Jarvis Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have conceded 222 goals in total (2.7 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's +67 goal differential ranks third-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 82 Games 12 39 Points 8 14 Goals 3 25 Assists 5

