Sebastian Aho will be in action Thursday when his Carolina Hurricanes face the New Jersey Devils in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at PNC Arena. If you're considering a bet on Aho against the Devils, we have plenty of info to help.

Sebastian Aho vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -159)

0.5 points (Over odds: -159) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Hurricanes vs Devils Game Info

Aho Season Stats Insights

Aho has averaged 19:29 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +8).

In 28 of 75 games this season, Aho has scored a goal, with five of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Aho has a point in 41 games this year (out of 75), including multiple points 18 times.

Aho has an assist in 23 of 75 games this season, with multiple assists on seven occasions.

Aho's implied probability to go over his point total is 61.4% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 40% of Aho going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Aho Stats vs. the Devils

On defense, the Devils have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 222 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks eighth.

The team has the NHL's third-best goal differential at +67.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 75 Games 12 68 Points 8 36 Goals 3 32 Assists 5

