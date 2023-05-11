The Carolina Hurricanes ready for Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round Thursday against the New Jersey Devils, starting at 7:00 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The Hurricanes are up 3-1 in the series. The Hurricanes have -130 odds on the moneyline against the Devils (+110).

Hurricanes vs. Devils Predictions for Thursday

Our model for this game expects a final score of Hurricanes 4, Devils 2.

Moneyline Pick: Hurricanes (-130)

Hurricanes (-130) Computer Predicted Total: 6.1

6.1 Computer Predicted Spread: Hurricanes (-1.4)

Hurricanes vs Devils Additional Info

Hurricanes Splits and Trends

The Hurricanes are 52-21-9 overall and 15-9-24 in overtime matchups.

Carolina has 54 points (24-7-6) in the 37 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

Looking at the seven times this season the Hurricanes ended a game with just one goal, they have a 2-4-1 record, good for five points.

Carolina has finished 6-8-3 in the 17 games this season when it scored exactly two goals (registering 15 points).

The Hurricanes are 51-6-5 in the 62 games when they have scored at least three goals (to register 107 points).

In the 24 games when Carolina has recorded a single power-play goal, it went 21-3-0 to register 42 points.

In the 72 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Carolina is 49-19-4 (102 points).

The Hurricanes' opponents have had more shots in 15 games. The Hurricanes went 7-5-3 in those matchups (17 points).

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Devils AVG Devils Rank 15th 3.2 Goals Scored 3.52 4th 2nd 2.56 Goals Allowed 2.71 8th 3rd 34.8 Shots 34.4 4th 1st 26 Shots Allowed 28.2 5th 19th 19.8% Power Play % 21.9% 13th 2nd 84.4% Penalty Kill % 82.6% 4th

Hurricanes vs. Devils Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

