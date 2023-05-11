Hurricanes vs. Devils Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 5
The Carolina Hurricanes ready for Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round Thursday against the New Jersey Devils, starting at 7:00 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The Hurricanes are up 3-1 in the series. The Hurricanes have -130 odds on the moneyline against the Devils (+110).
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
Prepare for this NHL Playoffs Second Round matchup with a look at who we predict will win the game.
Hurricanes vs. Devils Predictions for Thursday
Our model for this game expects a final score of Hurricanes 4, Devils 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Hurricanes (-130)
- Computer Predicted Total: 6.1
- Computer Predicted Spread: Hurricanes (-1.4)
Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.
Hurricanes vs Devils Additional Info
|Hurricanes vs Devils Betting Trends & Stats
|Hurricanes vs Devils Player Props
|How to Watch Hurricanes vs Devils
|Hurricanes vs Devils Odds/Over/Under
Hurricanes Splits and Trends
- The Hurricanes are 52-21-9 overall and 15-9-24 in overtime matchups.
- Carolina has 54 points (24-7-6) in the 37 games it has played that were decided by one goal.
- Looking at the seven times this season the Hurricanes ended a game with just one goal, they have a 2-4-1 record, good for five points.
- Carolina has finished 6-8-3 in the 17 games this season when it scored exactly two goals (registering 15 points).
- The Hurricanes are 51-6-5 in the 62 games when they have scored at least three goals (to register 107 points).
- In the 24 games when Carolina has recorded a single power-play goal, it went 21-3-0 to register 42 points.
- In the 72 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Carolina is 49-19-4 (102 points).
- The Hurricanes' opponents have had more shots in 15 games. The Hurricanes went 7-5-3 in those matchups (17 points).
|Hurricanes Rank
|Hurricanes AVG
|Devils AVG
|Devils Rank
|15th
|3.2
|Goals Scored
|3.52
|4th
|2nd
|2.56
|Goals Allowed
|2.71
|8th
|3rd
|34.8
|Shots
|34.4
|4th
|1st
|26
|Shots Allowed
|28.2
|5th
|19th
|19.8%
|Power Play %
|21.9%
|13th
|2nd
|84.4%
|Penalty Kill %
|82.6%
|4th
Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.
Hurricanes vs. Devils Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.