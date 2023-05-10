Sean Murphy -- hitting .387 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Boston Red Sox, with Brayan Bello on the hill, on May 10 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his previous game, he collected four RBI (going 3-for-4 with a double) against the Red Sox.

Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello

Brayan Bello TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Sean Murphy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Sean Murphy At The Plate

Murphy has 32 hits, which leads Atlanta hitters this season, while batting .299 with 18 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 27th in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.

Murphy has gotten a hit in 17 of 32 games this season (53.1%), with multiple hits on 11 occasions (34.4%).

In 25.0% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 6.7% of his trips to the dish.

Murphy has had an RBI in 14 games this year (43.8%), including six multi-RBI outings (18.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 16 games this year (50.0%), including five multi-run games (15.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 15 9 (52.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (53.3%) 5 (29.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (40.0%) 10 (58.8%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (40.0%) 4 (23.5%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (26.7%) 7 (41.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (46.7%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings