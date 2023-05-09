Top Player Prop Bets for Stars vs. Kraken NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 4 on May 9, 2023
The Dallas Stars visit the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Tuesday at 9:30 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Jason Robertson and others in this game.
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings Sportsbook!
Stars vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Stars vs Kraken Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars
Jason Robertson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +180)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
One of Dallas' top offensive players this season is Robertson, who has scored 109 points in 82 games (46 goals and 63 assists).
Robertson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Kraken
|May. 7
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Kraken
|May. 4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Kraken
|May. 2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Wild
|Apr. 28
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Wild
|Apr. 25
|1
|1
|2
|4
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Jamie Benn Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -135, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -175)
Jamie Benn has 78 points (one per game), scoring 33 goals and adding 45 assists.
Benn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Kraken
|May. 7
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Kraken
|May. 4
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Kraken
|May. 2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Wild
|Apr. 28
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Wild
|Apr. 25
|0
|0
|0
|3
Joe Pavelski Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -145, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -204)
Joe Pavelski has scored 28 goals and added 49 assists through 82 games for Dallas.
Pavelski Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Kraken
|May. 7
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Kraken
|May. 4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Kraken
|May. 2
|4
|0
|4
|6
|at Wild
|Apr. 28
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Wild
|Apr. 25
|0
|0
|0
|0
Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!
NHL Props Today: Seattle Kraken
Put your picks to the test and bet on Stars vs. Kraken player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Vince Dunn Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -159)
Vince Dunn is a key piece of the offense for Seattle with 64 total points this season. He has scored 14 goals and added 50 assists in 81 games.
Dunn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Stars
|May. 7
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Stars
|May. 4
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Stars
|May. 2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Avalanche
|Apr. 30
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Avalanche
|Apr. 28
|1
|0
|1
|3
Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.