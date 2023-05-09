Jordan Martinook will be in action when the Carolina Hurricanes and New Jersey Devils play on Tuesday at Prudential Center in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Martinook in that upcoming Hurricanes-Devils game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Jordan Martinook vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +165)

0.5 points (Over odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +285)

Hurricanes vs Devils Game Info

Martinook Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Martinook has averaged 15:37 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +7.

Martinook has scored a goal in 11 of 82 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 28 of 82 games this year, Martinook has registered a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Martinook has posted an assist in a game 20 times this season in 82 games played, including multiple assists once.

Martinook's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 37.7% that he goes over.

There is a 26% chance of Martinook having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Martinook Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have given up 222 goals in total (2.7 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (+67) ranks third-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 82 Games 10 34 Points 9 13 Goals 4 21 Assists 5

