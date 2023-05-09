Jesper Fast and the Carolina Hurricanes are facing the New Jersey Devils in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Fast's props versus the Devils? Scroll down for stats and information.

Jesper Fast vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +155)

0.5 points (Over odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +275)

Hurricanes vs Devils Game Info

Fast Season Stats Insights

Fast's plus-minus this season, in 14:43 per game on the ice, is +9.

Fast has netted a goal in a game nine times this year in 80 games played, including multiple goals once.

Fast has a point in 26 games this season (out of 80), including multiple points three times.

Fast has an assist in 18 of 80 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 39.2% that Fast hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Fast going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 26.7%.

Fast Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have conceded 222 goals in total (2.7 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (+67) ranks third-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 80 Games 11 29 Points 6 10 Goals 1 19 Assists 5

