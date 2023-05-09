Tuesday will see the New Jersey Devils and Carolina Hurricanes square off in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Prudential Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The Hurricanes lead the series 2-1. Bookmakers favor the Devils in this matchup, with -155 moneyline odds against the Hurricanes (+130).

Hurricanes vs. Devils Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Hurricanes vs. Devils Total and Moneyline

Hurricanes vs Devils Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Devils Betting Trends

Carolina has played 44 games this season that finished with more than 5.5 goals.

The Devils have been victorious in 13 of their 23 games when they were listed as a moneyline favorite this season (56.5%).

The Hurricanes have been the underdog nine times this season, and upset their opponent in four of those games.

When playing with moneyline odds of -155 or shorter, New Jersey has put together a 10-3 record (winning 76.9% of its games).

Carolina has had moneyline odds of +130 or longer once this season and lost that game.

Hurricanes Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Seth Jarvis 0.5 (+180) 0.5 (-115) 2.5 (+110) Jordan Staal 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+140) - Martin Necas 0.5 (+135) 0.5 (-143) 2.5 (-128)

Hurricanes Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 0-0 7-3-0 5.4 3.70 2.80

