The Vegas Golden Knights go on the road to square off with the Edmonton Oilers for Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Monday, May 8, beginning at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The series is tied at 1-1.

You can catch the action on ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS to see the Oilers play the Golden Knights.

Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Monday, May 8, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

Oilers vs. Golden Knights Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/6/2023 Golden Knights Oilers 5-1 EDM 5/3/2023 Golden Knights Oilers 6-4 VEG 3/28/2023 Golden Knights Oilers 7-4 EDM 3/25/2023 Oilers Golden Knights 4-3 (F/OT) VEG 1/14/2023 Golden Knights Oilers 4-3 EDM

Oilers Stats & Trends

The Oilers rank 17th in goals against, giving up 256 total goals (3.1 per game) in league play.

The Oilers lead the league with 325 total goals (4.0 per game).

Over the last 10 contests, the Oilers are 7-1-2 (75.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Oilers have given up 2.9 goals per game (29 total) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 4.1 goals per game (41 total) over that time.

Oilers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Connor McDavid 82 64 89 153 77 82 51.8% Leon Draisaitl 80 52 76 128 102 77 54.9% Ryan Nugent-Hopkins 82 37 67 104 31 56 45.3% Zach Hyman 79 36 47 83 30 33 50% Darnell Nurse 82 12 31 43 76 41 -

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

The Golden Knights have given up 225 total goals this season (2.7 per game), 11th in the NHL.

The Golden Knights' 267 goals on the season (3.3 per game) rank them 14th in the NHL.

In the past 10 contests, the Golden Knights have gone 7-2-1 (80.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Golden Knights have given up 2.5 goals per game (25 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.4 goals per game (34 total) during that stretch.

Golden Knights Key Players