The Phoenix Suns are 2.5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Footprint Center on Sunday, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The Nuggets lead the series 2-1. The matchup's point total is set at 227.5.

Suns vs. Nuggets Odds & Info

  • When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
  • TV: TNT
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Suns -2.5 227.5

Suns Betting Records & Stats

  • Phoenix's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 227.5 points 41 times.
  • Phoenix's games this season have had an average of 225.2 points, 2.3 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Suns are 43-38-0 against the spread this season.
  • Phoenix has been the favorite in 49 games this season and won 36 (73.5%) of those contests.
  • Phoenix has a record of 30-7, a 81.1% win rate, when it's favored by -145 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • The implied probability of a win from the Suns, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

  • Denver has combined with its opponents to score more than 227.5 points in 40 of 82 games this season.
  • Denver's average game total this season has been 228.3, 0.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Denver's ATS record is 45-37-0 this season.
  • The Nuggets have been underdogs in 21 games this season and have come away with the win 10 times (47.6%) in those contests.
  • Denver has a record of 6-7, a 46.2% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +120 or more by sportsbooks this season.
  • Denver has an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Suns vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 227.5 % of Games Over 227.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Suns 41 50% 113.6 229.4 111.6 224.1 226.2
Nuggets 40 48.8% 115.8 229.4 112.5 224.1 229.9

Additional Suns Insights & Trends

  • The Suns have a 4-6 record against the spread while finishing 5-5 overall over their past 10 contests.
  • The Suns have gone over the total in seven of their last 10 games.
  • Phoenix sports a better record against the spread in home games (22-19-0) than it does in road games (21-19-0).
  • The Suns score 113.6 points per game, only 1.1 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets allow.
  • When Phoenix totals more than 112.5 points, it is 32-11 against the spread and 34-10 overall.

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

  • Denver has a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall in its last 10 games.
  • The Nuggets have gone over the total in six of their last 10 outings.
  • Against the spread, Denver has performed better at home (25-16-0) than away (20-21-0).
  • The Nuggets' 115.8 points per game are only 4.2 more points than the 111.6 the Suns allow.
  • Denver is 38-17 against the spread and 47-8 overall when it scores more than 111.6 points.

Suns vs. Nuggets Betting Splits

Suns and Nuggets Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Suns 43-38 24-17 42-40
Nuggets 45-37 10-5 38-44

Suns vs. Nuggets Point Insights

Suns Nuggets
113.6
Points Scored (PG)
 115.8
17
NBA Rank (PPG)
 12
32-11
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 38-17
34-10
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 47-8
111.6
Points Allowed (PG)
 112.5
6
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 8
34-19
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 36-12
39-14
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 40-8

