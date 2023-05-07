Stefan Noesen Player Prop Bets: Hurricanes vs. Devils - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 3
Stefan Noesen will be in action Sunday when his Carolina Hurricanes face the New Jersey Devils in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Prudential Center. Prop bets for Noesen in that upcoming Hurricanes-Devils game are available, so check out our stats to help you.
Stefan Noesen vs. Devils Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS, SN1, and TVAS
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +205)
Hurricanes vs Devils Game Info
Noesen Season Stats Insights
- Noesen's plus-minus this season, in 12:20 per game on the ice, is +11.
- Noesen has a goal in 13 of 78 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.
- In 31 of 78 games this year, Noesen has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.
- Noesen has an assist in 20 of 78 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.
- The implied probability is 50% that Noesen goes over his points over/under based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Noesen going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 32.8%.
Noesen Stats vs. the Devils
- The Devils have conceded 222 goals in total (2.7 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- The team's +67 goal differential ranks third-best in the NHL.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. New Jersey
|78
|Games
|6
|36
|Points
|5
|13
|Goals
|2
|23
|Assists
|3
