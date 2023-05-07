Martin Necas will be on the ice when the Carolina Hurricanes and New Jersey Devils face off on Sunday at Prudential Center in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, starting at 3:30 PM ET. There are prop bets for Necas available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Martin Necas vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SN1, and TVAS

TBS, SN1, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -145)

0.5 points (Over odds: -145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Hurricanes vs Devils Game Info

Necas Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Necas has a plus-minus rating of +5, while averaging 18:24 on the ice per game.

In 27 of 82 games this season, Necas has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Necas has a point in 48 of 82 games this season, with multiple points in 18 of them.

In 32 of 82 games this year, Necas has registered an assist, and in 10 of those matches recorded two or more.

Necas' odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 59.2% that he goes over.

There is an implied probability of 41.7% of Necas going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Necas Stats vs. the Devils

On the defensive side, the Devils are one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 222 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks eighth.

The team's +67 goal differential ranks third-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 82 Games 10 71 Points 6 28 Goals 3 43 Assists 3

