In the series rubber match on Sunday, May 7, Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves (23-11) take on Cedric Mullins and the Baltimore Orioles (22-11). The first pitch will be thrown at 11:35 AM ET at Truist Park.

Oddsmakers list the Braves as -160 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Orioles +135 moneyline odds. A 9-run total has been set for the game.

Braves vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Time: 11:35 AM ET

TV: NBC

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Venue: Truist Park

Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder - ATL (3-0, 1.75 ERA) vs Tyler Wells - BAL (2-1, 3.34 ERA)

Braves vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Have the desire to wager on the Braves' game versus the Orioles but aren't quite sure how to get started? We're here to help. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Braves (-160) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Braves to take down the Orioles with those odds, and the Braves emerge with the victory, you'd get back $16.25.

Braves vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have won 19 out of the 29 games, or 65.5%, in which they've been favored.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter, the Braves have a 10-3 record (winning 76.9% of their games).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Atlanta has a 61.5% chance to win.

The Braves played as the moneyline favorite for eight of their last 10 games, and they went 5-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Orioles have been underdogs in 13 games this season and have come away with the win seven times (53.8%) in those contests.

This season, the Orioles have been victorious one time in three chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or longer on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Orioles have been underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.

Baltimore and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in the last 10 games with a total.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +500 1st 1st

