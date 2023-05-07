Braves vs. Orioles Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 7
Sunday's game between the Atlanta Braves (23-11) and the Baltimore Orioles (22-11) at Truist Park has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Braves coming out on top. First pitch is at 11:35 AM ET on May 7.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Bryce Elder (3-0) to the mound, while Tyler Wells (2-1) will take the ball for the Orioles.
Braves vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 11:35 AM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Braves vs. Orioles Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Braves 5, Orioles 4.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Orioles
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Discover More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Braves vs Orioles Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Orioles Player Props
|Braves vs Orioles Pitching Matchup
Braves Performance Insights
- In eight games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Braves have a record of 5-3.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.
- The Braves have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- The Braves have entered the game as favorites 29 times this season and won 19, or 65.5%, of those games.
- Atlanta has entered 13 games this season favored by -160 or more and is 10-3 in those contests.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for the Braves.
- Atlanta has scored the fifth-most runs in the majors this season with 185.
- The Braves have a 3.60 team ERA that ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 2
|@ Marlins
|W 6-0
|Bryce Elder vs Sandy Alcantara
|May 3
|@ Marlins
|W 14-6
|Kyle Wright vs Braxton Garrett
|May 4
|@ Marlins
|W 6-3
|Dylan Dodd vs Jesús Luzardo
|May 5
|Orioles
|L 9-4
|Max Fried vs Dean Kremer
|May 6
|Orioles
|W 5-4
|Spencer Strider vs Kyle Bradish
|May 7
|Orioles
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Tyler Wells
|May 9
|Red Sox
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Nick Pivetta
|May 10
|Red Sox
|-
|Max Fried vs Brayan Bello
|May 12
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Chris Bassitt
|May 13
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Bryce Elder vs José Berríos
|May 14
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Yusei Kikuchi
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.