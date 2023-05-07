Brady Skjei and the Carolina Hurricanes meet the New Jersey Devils in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Prudential Center, on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET. Does a bet on Skjei intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Brady Skjei vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SN1, and TVAS

TBS, SN1, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +170)

0.5 points (Over odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +295)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Hurricanes vs Devils Game Info

Skjei Season Stats Insights

Skjei has averaged 21:48 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +7).

Skjei has a goal in 18 of 81 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Skjei has a point in 32 of 81 games this year, with multiple points in six of them.

Skjei has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in 20 of 81 games played.

Skjei has an implied probability of 37% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Skjei has an implied probability of 25.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Skjei Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have conceded 222 goals in total (2.7 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's +67 goal differential ranks third-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 81 Games 10 38 Points 6 18 Goals 3 20 Assists 3

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.