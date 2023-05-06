On Saturday, Ozzie Albies (.452 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 114 points above season-long percentage) and the Atlanta Braves play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Bradish. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Orioles.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

Albies is hitting .295 with seven doubles, a triple, nine home runs and eight walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 34th, his on-base percentage ranks 82nd, and he is 14th in the league in slugging.

Albies is batting .545 with two homers during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.

In 72.7% of his 33 games this season, Albies has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 33 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in eight of them (24.2%), and in 6.5% of his trips to the dish.

Albies has driven in a run in 13 games this season (39.4%), including nine games with more than one RBI (27.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 12 games this year (36.4%), including multiple runs in three games.

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 18 11 (73.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (72.2%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (33.3%) 7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (27.8%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (27.8%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (44.4%)

