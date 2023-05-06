Today's MLB slate has several top-tier games, including a matchup between the New York Yankees and the Tampa Bay Rays.

Coverage of all the MLB action today is available for you, with the info provided below.

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The St. Louis Cardinals (10-23) play the Detroit Tigers (14-17)

The Tigers hope to get a road victory at Busch Stadium against the Cardinals on Saturday at 2:15 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

STL Key Player: Paul Goldschmidt (.312 AVG, 4 HR, 16 RBI)

Paul Goldschmidt (.312 AVG, 4 HR, 16 RBI) DET Key Player: Javier Báez (.260 AVG, 3 HR, 15 RBI)

STL Moneyline DET Moneyline Total -198 +165 9

The Chicago Cubs (16-16) host the Miami Marlins (16-17)

The Marlins will take to the field at Wrigley Field against the Cubs on Saturday at 2:20 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CHC Key Player: Nico Hoerner (.309 AVG, 2 HR, 18 RBI)

Nico Hoerner (.309 AVG, 2 HR, 18 RBI) MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.437 AVG, 1 HR, 12 RBI)

CHC Moneyline MIA Moneyline Total -175 +149 9

The Tampa Bay Rays (27-6) play host to the New York Yankees (17-16)

The Yankees will hit the field at Tropicana Field against the Rays on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TB Key Player: Yandy Díaz (.324 AVG, 9 HR, 18 RBI)

Yandy Díaz (.324 AVG, 9 HR, 18 RBI) NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.236 AVG, 4 HR, 11 RBI)

TB Moneyline NYY Moneyline Total -186 +157 7.5

The New York Mets (17-16) play host to the Colorado Rockies (12-21)

The Rockies will hit the field at Citi Field against the Mets on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SNY

SNY Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

NYM Key Player: Pete Alonso (.238 AVG, 11 HR, 28 RBI)

Pete Alonso (.238 AVG, 11 HR, 28 RBI) COL Key Player: Charlie Blackmon (.268 AVG, 3 HR, 11 RBI)

NYM Moneyline COL Moneyline Total -220 +181 8.5

The Cleveland Guardians (14-18) face the Minnesota Twins (19-14)

The Twins will hit the field at Progressive Field against the Guardians on Saturday at 6:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.285 AVG, 3 HR, 17 RBI)

José Ramírez (.285 AVG, 3 HR, 17 RBI) MIN Key Player: Byron Buxton (.255 AVG, 8 HR, 19 RBI)

MIN Moneyline CLE Moneyline Total -113 -106 7.5

The Pittsburgh Pirates (20-13) play the Toronto Blue Jays (19-14)

The Blue Jays hope to get a road victory at PNC Park versus the Pirates on Saturday at 6:35 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.322 AVG, 5 HR, 23 RBI)

Bryan Reynolds (.322 AVG, 5 HR, 23 RBI) TOR Key Player: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.318 AVG, 7 HR, 21 RBI)

TOR Moneyline PIT Moneyline Total -135 +115 9

The Cincinnati Reds (13-19) play host to the Chicago White Sox (11-22)

The White Sox will hit the field at Great American Ball Park against the Reds on Saturday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CIN Key Player: Jonathan India (.280 AVG, 2 HR, 13 RBI)

Jonathan India (.280 AVG, 2 HR, 13 RBI) CHW Key Player: Andrew Vaughn (.244 AVG, 3 HR, 20 RBI)

CIN Moneyline CHW Moneyline Total -124 +104 9

The Kansas City Royals (8-25) play host to the Oakland Athletics (7-26)

The Athletics hope to get a road victory at Kauffman Stadium versus the Royals on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

KC Key Player: Vinnie Pasquantino (.289 AVG, 6 HR, 16 RBI)

Vinnie Pasquantino (.289 AVG, 6 HR, 16 RBI) OAK Key Player: Brent Rooker (.333 AVG, 10 HR, 25 RBI)

KC Moneyline OAK Moneyline Total -174 +148 10

The San Francisco Giants (14-17) take on the Milwaukee Brewers (18-14)

The Brewers will hit the field at Oracle Park versus the Giants on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SF Key Player: Thairo Estrada (.339 AVG, 4 HR, 11 RBI)

Thairo Estrada (.339 AVG, 4 HR, 11 RBI) MIL Key Player: Rowdy Tellez (.255 AVG, 9 HR, 22 RBI)

SF Moneyline MIL Moneyline Total -172 +146 8.5

The Philadelphia Phillies (15-18) face the Boston Red Sox (20-14)

The Red Sox will take to the field at Citizens Bank Park versus the Phillies on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PHI Key Player: Nicholas Castellanos (.315 AVG, 4 HR, 21 RBI)

Nicholas Castellanos (.315 AVG, 4 HR, 21 RBI) BOS Key Player: Masataka Yoshida (.315 AVG, 6 HR, 24 RBI)

PHI Moneyline BOS Moneyline Total -141 +120 9.5

The Atlanta Braves (22-11) play host to the Baltimore Orioles (22-10)

The Orioles will hit the field at Truist Park against the Braves on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.352 AVG, 6 HR, 20 RBI)

Ronald Acuña Jr. (.352 AVG, 6 HR, 20 RBI) BAL Key Player: Cedric Mullins (.252 AVG, 4 HR, 28 RBI)

ATL Moneyline BAL Moneyline Total -247 +203 8

The Arizona Diamondbacks (18-14) play host to the Washington Nationals (13-19)

The Nationals will look to pick up a road win at Chase Field versus the Diamondbacks on Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ARI Key Player: Christian Walker (.272 AVG, 7 HR, 25 RBI)

Christian Walker (.272 AVG, 7 HR, 25 RBI) WSH Key Player: Luis Garcia (.235 AVG, 3 HR, 15 RBI)

ARI Moneyline WSH Moneyline Total -145 +124 9.5

The San Diego Padres (18-15) face the Los Angeles Dodgers (19-14)

The Dodgers will take to the field at PETCO Park versus the Padres on Saturday at 8:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSD

BSSD Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SD Key Player: Xander Bogaerts (.283 AVG, 6 HR, 14 RBI)

Xander Bogaerts (.283 AVG, 6 HR, 14 RBI) LAD Key Player: Max Muncy (.232 AVG, 12 HR, 28 RBI)

SD Moneyline LAD Moneyline Total -115 -104 8.5

The Los Angeles Angels (19-14) host the Texas Rangers (18-13)

The Rangers hope to get a road victory at Angel Stadium of Anaheim versus the Angels on Saturday at 9:07 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSW

BSW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:07 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.295 AVG, 7 HR, 19 RBI)

Shohei Ohtani (.295 AVG, 7 HR, 19 RBI) TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.285 AVG, 5 HR, 25 RBI)

LAA Moneyline TEX Moneyline Total -120 +101 9

The Seattle Mariners (15-17) play the Houston Astros (17-15)

The Astros hope to get a road victory at T-Mobile Park versus the Mariners on Saturday at 9:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SEA Key Player: Jarred Kelenic (.302 AVG, 7 HR, 15 RBI)

Jarred Kelenic (.302 AVG, 7 HR, 15 RBI) HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.277 AVG, 6 HR, 22 RBI)

SEA Moneyline HOU Moneyline Total -114 -105 8.5

