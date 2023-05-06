The Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) and the Golden State Warriors (44-38) are set to square off on Saturday at Crypto.com Arena, with a start time of 8:30 PM ET. When these two squads hit the hardwood, Anthony Davis and Stephen Curry are two players to watch.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Warriors

Game Day: Saturday, May 6

Saturday, May 6 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, California

Lakers' Last Game

The Lakers were beaten by the Warriors on Thursday, 127-100. LeBron James scored 23 in a losing effort, while Klay Thompson paced the winning team with 30 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM LeBron James 23 7 3 1 0 3 Rui Hachimura 21 5 0 1 0 4 Anthony Davis 11 7 4 1 3 0

Warriors' Last Game

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Klay Thompson 30 3 1 0 0 8 Stephen Curry 20 4 12 1 0 3 JaMychal Green 15 1 2 0 0 3

Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info

Lakers Players to Watch

Davis leads his team in rebounds per game (12.5), and also puts up 25.9 points and 2.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 2 blocked shots.

James posts a team-best 28.9 points per game. He is also putting up 8.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists, shooting 50% from the field and 32.1% from downtown with 2.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

D'Angelo Russell leads the Lakers at 6.2 assists per game, while also posting 3 rebounds and 17.8 points.

Jarred Vanderbilt averages 7.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, shooting 54.6% from the field.

Malik Beasley is averaging 12.7 points, 1.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds per contest.

Warriors Players to Watch

Curry gives the Warriors 29.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Jordan Poole is No. 1 on the Warriors in scoring (20.4 points per game) and assists (4.5), and puts up 2.7 rebounds. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Thompson gives the Warriors 21.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Draymond Green is the Warriors' top assist man (6.8 per game), and he contributes 8.5 points and 7.2 rebounds.

Kevon Looney is the Warriors' top rebounder (9.3 per game), and he averages 7 points and 2.5 assists.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Stephen Curry GS 30.9 4.9 5.6 0.8 0.3 4.8 Anthony Davis LAL 19.6 14.6 2.8 1.2 4 0.3 LeBron James LAL 23 9.7 5 0.8 1.2 2.3 Kevon Looney GS 6.8 14.5 3.9 0.5 0.4 0 D'Angelo Russell LAL 17 3.1 5.7 0.6 0.3 2.6 Klay Thompson GS 21.9 3.8 2.1 0.4 0.1 4.6

