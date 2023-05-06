Jason Day will play at the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte, North Carolina at Quail Hollow Club, taking place from May 4- 7.

Looking to place a bet on Day at the Wells Fargo Championship this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Jason Day Insights

Over his last 20 rounds, Day has finished better than par on 12 occasions, while also posting three bogey-free rounds and 14 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has posted the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five four times and with a top-10 score in seven of his last 20 rounds played.

Day has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in six of his last 20 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 10 times.

In his past five tournaments, Day has one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.

In his past five appearances, Day has finished within five shots of the leader one time and with a better-than-average score four times.

Day hopes to qualify for the weekend for the eighth straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 23 -7 278 0 17 1 5 $3.7M

Wells Fargo Championship Insights and Stats

The past five times Day has played this tournament, he has finished atop the leaderboard once. He's also finished among the top 10 two times and his average finish has been 12th.

In his past five appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend four times.

Day finished 15th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

This tournament will take place on a par 71 that registers at 7,538 yards, 243 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Players have carded 69.75 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on the Tour. Events hosted on this course have a higher scoring average of -1.

The courses that Day has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,315 yards, while Quail Hollow Club will be 7,538 yards this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -5 among finishers, lower than the -1 average at this course.

Day's Last Time Out

Day shot below average over the 16 par-3 holes at the Masters Tournament, with an average of 3.13 strokes to finish in the 31st percentile of competitors.

He shot well to finish in the 82nd percentile on par 4s at the Masters Tournament, averaging 4.05 strokes on those 40 holes.

Day shot better than only 7% of the field at the Masters Tournament on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 5.06 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.6.

Day recorded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Masters Tournament, better than the field average of 1.9.

On the 16 par-3s at the Masters Tournament, Day carded four bogeys or worse (the field averaged 2.5).

Day's six birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Masters Tournament were more than the tournament average (3.5).

In that last competition, Day's performance on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (the field's average was worse, at 8.4).

Day ended the Masters Tournament underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (5.8), with five on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Masters Tournament, Day carded four bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 1.3.

Wells Fargo Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 4- 7, 2023

May 4- 7, 2023 Course: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par: 71 / 7,538 yards

