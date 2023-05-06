Saturday's game between the Atlanta Braves (22-11) and Baltimore Orioles (22-10) matching up at Truist Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 7:15 PM ET on May 6.

The probable pitchers are Spencer Strider (4-0) for the Braves and Kyle Bradish (1-1) for the Orioles.

Braves vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Braves vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Braves 5, Orioles 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Read More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Atlanta and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Braves have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Braves have entered the game as favorites 28 times this season and won 18, or 64.3%, of those games.

Atlanta has been at least -250 moneyline favorites six times this season and won each of those games.

The Braves have a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Atlanta is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fifth with 180 total runs this season.

The Braves have a 3.62 team ERA that ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.

Braves Schedule