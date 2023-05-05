Top Player Prop Bets for Twins vs. Guardians on May 5, 2023
Byron Buxton and Jose Ramirez are among the players with prop bets for the taking when the Minnesota Twins and the Cleveland Guardians square off at Progressive Field on Friday (first pitch at 7:10 PM ET).
Twins vs. Guardians Game Info
- When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Bailey Ober Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -105)
Ober Stats
- Bailey Ober will take to the mound for the Twins, his third start of the season.
- Ober will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.
Ober Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Royals
|Apr. 29
|5.2
|4
|1
|1
|6
|2
|vs. Nationals
|Apr. 23
|5.2
|3
|1
|1
|4
|3
Byron Buxton Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Buxton Stats
- Buxton has seven doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 15 walks and 19 RBI (28 total hits). He's also stolen two bases.
- He has a .262/.350/.570 slash line so far this year.
- Buxton has recorded a base hit in eight games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .297 with four doubles, five home runs, seven walks and 12 RBI.
Buxton Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at White Sox
|May. 4
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at White Sox
|May. 3
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|at White Sox
|May. 2
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Royals
|Apr. 30
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|3
|6
|0
|vs. Royals
|Apr. 29
|1-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
Joey Gallo Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Gallo Stats
- Joey Gallo has 12 hits with three doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 12 walks and 14 RBI.
- He's slashing .190/.329/.603 so far this year.
Gallo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at White Sox
|May. 4
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|at White Sox
|May. 3
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at White Sox
|May. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Royals
|Apr. 30
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Royals
|Apr. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians
José Ramírez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Ramírez Stats
- Ramirez has nine doubles, a triple, three home runs, 24 walks and 17 RBI (34 total hits). He's also stolen five bases.
- He has a .286/.400/.454 slash line on the year.
- Ramirez has hit safely in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .350 with four walks and an RBI.
Ramírez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Yankees
|May. 3
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Yankees
|May. 2
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Yankees
|May. 1
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Red Sox
|Apr. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Red Sox
|Apr. 29
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
Steven Kwan Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280)
Kwan Stats
- Steven Kwan has 34 hits with four doubles, a triple, 20 walks and 11 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.
- He has a slash line of .274/.370/.323 so far this year.
Kwan Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Yankees
|May. 3
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Yankees
|May. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Yankees
|May. 1
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Red Sox
|Apr. 30
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Red Sox
|Apr. 29
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
