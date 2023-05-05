MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Friday, May 5
Looking for Friday's probable pitchers? Below, we list the expected starting pitchers for every game. Keep an eye out for one of the most exciting matchups of the day, which features Cristian Javier starting for the Astros, and Luis Castillo taking the hill for Mariners.
Read on to find the probable starters for every game on the docket for May 5.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Marlins at Cubs Probable Pitchers
The Miami Marlins will send Edward Cabrera (2-2) to the mound as they face the Cubs, who will hand the ball to Justin Steele (4-0) for the matchup between the teams Friday.
|MIA: Cabrera
|CHC: Steele
|6 (27 IP)
|Games/IP
|6 (36.1 IP)
|4.67
|ERA
|1.49
|12.0
|K/9
|7.9
Vegas Odds for Marlins at Cubs
- CHC Odds to Win: -165
- MIA Odds to Win: +140
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Marlins at Cubs
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Blue Jays at Pirates Probable Pitchers
The Toronto Blue Jays will send Chris Bassitt (3-2) to the mound as they play the Pirates, who will give the start to Rich Hill (3-2) when the teams play on Friday.
|TOR: Bassitt
|PIT: Hill
|6 (33 IP)
|Games/IP
|6 (32.1 IP)
|5.18
|ERA
|4.45
|7.6
|K/9
|7.5
Vegas Odds for Blue Jays at Pirates
- TOR Odds to Win: -145
- PIT Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Blue Jays at Pirates
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet PT (regional restrictions may apply)
Yankees at Rays Probable Pitchers
The New York Yankees will send Jhony Brito (2-3) to the mound as they face the Rays, who will give the start to Yonny Chirinos (1-0) when the clubs meet on Friday.
|NYY: Brito
|TB: Chirinos
|6 (22.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|4 (14 IP)
|5.56
|ERA
|0.64
|6.7
|K/9
|5.1
Vegas Odds for Yankees at Rays
- TB Odds to Win: -200
- NYY Odds to Win: +165
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Yankees at Rays
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSUN (regional restrictions may apply)
White Sox at Reds Probable Pitchers
The Chicago White Sox will send Lance Lynn (0-4) to the mound as they play the Reds, who will give the start to Hunter Greene (0-1) for the game between the teams Friday.
|CHW: Lynn
|CIN: Greene
|6 (32.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|6 (28 IP)
|7.16
|ERA
|2.89
|11.6
|K/9
|12.9
Vegas Odds for White Sox at Reds
- CIN Odds to Win: -115
- CHW Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream White Sox at Reds
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: Apple TV+ (regional restrictions may apply)
Red Sox at Phillies Probable Pitchers
The Boston Red Sox will send Chris Sale (2-2) to the bump as they take on the Phillies, who will counter with Zack Wheeler (3-1) when the clubs face off Friday.
|BOS: Sale
|PHI: Wheeler
|6 (29.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|6 (32.2 IP)
|6.75
|ERA
|3.86
|10.7
|K/9
|11.3
Vegas Odds for Red Sox at Phillies
- PHI Odds to Win: -165
- BOS Odds to Win: +140
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Red Sox at Phillies
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-PH (regional restrictions may apply)
Rockies at Mets Probable Pitchers
The Colorado Rockies will send Antonio Senzatela (0-0) to the bump as they face the Mets, who will hand the ball to Kodai Senga (3-1) for the matchup between the teams Friday.
|COL: Senzatela
|NYM: Senga
|0 (0 IP)
|Games/IP
|5 (26 IP)
|-
|ERA
|4.15
|-
|K/9
|11.1
Vegas Odds for Rockies at Mets
- NYM Odds to Win: -250
- COL Odds to Win: +195
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Rockies at Mets
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SNY (regional restrictions may apply)
Twins at Guardians Probable Pitchers
The Minnesota Twins will send Bailey Ober (1-0) to the bump as they play the Guardians, who will counter with Peyton Battenfield (0-2) when the clubs meet Friday.
|MIN: Ober
|CLE: Battenfield
|2 (11.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|4 (17.1 IP)
|1.59
|ERA
|4.67
|7.9
|K/9
|7.3
Vegas Odds for Twins at Guardians
- MIN Odds to Win: -125
- CLE Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Twins at Guardians
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: Apple TV+ (regional restrictions may apply)
Orioles at Braves Probable Pitchers
The Baltimore Orioles will send Dean Kremer (2-1) to the mound as they face the Braves, who will counter with Max Fried (2-0) for the matchup between the teams Friday.
|BAL: Kremer
|ATL: Fried
|6 (29.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|4 (20 IP)
|6.67
|ERA
|0.45
|7.6
|K/9
|8.1
Vegas Odds for Orioles at Braves
- ATL Odds to Win: -225
- BAL Odds to Win: +180
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Orioles at Braves
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSE (regional restrictions may apply)
Athletics at Royals Probable Pitchers
The Oakland Athletics will send Kyle Muller (0-2) to the bump as they face the Royals, who will counter with Brad Keller (2-2) when the teams face off on Friday.
|OAK: Muller
|KC: Keller
|6 (28.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|6 (30.1 IP)
|6.28
|ERA
|3.56
|6.3
|K/9
|7.1
Vegas Odds for Athletics at Royals
- KC Odds to Win: -145
- OAK Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Athletics at Royals
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSKC (regional restrictions may apply)
Tigers at Cardinals Probable Pitchers
The Detroit Tigers will send Matthew Boyd (1-2) to the mound as they face the Cardinals, who will hand the ball to Jordan Montgomery (2-4) when the clubs face off Friday.
|DET: Boyd
|STL: Montgomery
|5 (24.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|6 (35 IP)
|5.47
|ERA
|3.34
|8.0
|K/9
|8.2
Vegas Odds for Tigers at Cardinals
- STL Odds to Win: -225
- DET Odds to Win: +185
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Tigers at Cardinals
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Streaming: BSMW (regional restrictions may apply)
Rangers at Angels Probable Pitchers
The Texas Rangers will send Dane Dunning (2-0) to the hill as they play the Angels, who will counter with Tyler Anderson (1-0) when the clubs face off on Friday.
|TEX: Dunning
|LAA: Anderson
|8 (20.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|5 (26.2 IP)
|1.77
|ERA
|5.74
|4.9
|K/9
|6.1
Live Stream Rangers at Angels
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Streaming: BSW (regional restrictions may apply)
Dodgers at Padres Probable Pitchers
The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Clayton Kershaw (5-1) to the mound as they take on the Padres, who will give the start to Yu Darvish (1-2) for the matchup between the clubs Friday.
|LAD: Kershaw
|SD: Darvish
|6 (38 IP)
|Games/IP
|5 (30 IP)
|1.89
|ERA
|3.60
|9.7
|K/9
|10.2
Vegas Odds for Dodgers at Padres
- LAD Odds to Win: -115
- SD Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Dodgers at Padres
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Nationals at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers
The Washington Nationals will send Josiah Gray (2-4) to the bump as they face the Diamondbacks, who will counter with Merrill Kelly (2-3) when the clubs play Friday.
|WSH: Gray
|ARI: Kelly
|6 (33.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|6 (32.1 IP)
|2.67
|ERA
|3.62
|8.3
|K/9
|8.4
Vegas Odds for Nationals at Diamondbacks
- ARI Odds to Win: -190
- WSH Odds to Win: +155
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Nationals at Diamondbacks
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Astros at Mariners Probable Pitchers
The Houston Astros will send Javier (2-1) to the bump as they face the Mariners, who will look to Castillo (2-0) when the teams play on Friday.
|HOU: Javier
|SEA: Castillo
|6 (33.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|6 (34.2 IP)
|3.48
|ERA
|1.82
|9.4
|K/9
|9.9
Vegas Odds for Astros at Mariners
- SEA Odds to Win: -150
- HOU Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 7 runs
Live Stream Astros at Mariners
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Streaming: ROOT Sports NW (regional restrictions may apply)
Brewers at Giants Probable Pitchers
The Milwaukee Brewers will send Corbin Burnes (3-1) to the bump as they take on the Giants, who will counter with Sean Manaea (0-1) for the matchup between the teams Friday.
|MIL: Burnes
|SF: Manaea
|6 (33.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|6 (18.1 IP)
|4.01
|ERA
|7.85
|7.2
|K/9
|10.3
Vegas Odds for Brewers at Giants
- MIL Odds to Win: -140
- SF Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Brewers at Giants
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-BA (regional restrictions may apply)
