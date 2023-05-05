Jordan Martinook will be on the ice when the Carolina Hurricanes and New Jersey Devils play in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, May 5, 2023. Looking to bet on Martinook's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Jordan Martinook vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, May 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +155)

0.5 points (Over odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Hurricanes vs Devils Game Info

Martinook Season Stats Insights

Martinook's plus-minus rating this season, in 15:37 per game on the ice, is +7.

In 11 of 82 games this season, Martinook has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Martinook has a point in 28 of 82 games this year, with multiple points in four of them.

Martinook has an assist in 20 of 82 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Martinook's implied probability to go over his point total is 39.2% based on the odds.

There is a 28.6% chance of Martinook having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Martinook Stats vs. the Devils

On the defensive side, the Devils are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 222 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks eighth.

The team's goal differential (+67) ranks third-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 82 Games 8 34 Points 5 13 Goals 2 21 Assists 3

