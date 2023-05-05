On Friday the New Jersey Devils take the road to play the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Hurricanes hold a 1-0 lead in the series. The Hurricanes are the favorite, with -115 odds on the moneyline, in this matchup against the Devils, who have -105 moneyline odds.

Hurricanes vs. Devils Game Info

When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, May 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Hurricanes vs. Devils Total and Moneyline

Hurricanes vs Devils Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Devils Betting Trends

Carolina and its opponent have posted more than 5.5 goals in 42 of 89 games this season.

In the 23 times this season the Hurricanes have been a moneyline favorite, they have finished 14-9 in those games.

The Devils have been made the underdog eight times this season, and upset their opponent four times.

Carolina is 14-9 (winning 60.9% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -115 or shorter.

New Jersey is 4-4 when oddsmakers have made them underdogs of -105 or longer on the moneyline.

Hurricanes Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Seth Jarvis 0.5 (+175) 0.5 (-110) 2.5 (+105) Jordan Staal 0.5 (+220) 0.5 (+140) - Martin Necas 0.5 (+135) 0.5 (-139) 2.5 (-128)

Hurricanes Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 0-0 5-5-0 5.5 3.30 2.30

