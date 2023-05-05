Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at PNC Arena features the Carolina Hurricanes and the New Jersey Devils meeting at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, May 5, broadcast on TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Hurricanes are ahead 1-0 in the series.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

You can turn on TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS to take in the action as the Devils attempt to take down the Hurricanes.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, May 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Hurricanes vs Devils Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Devils Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/3/2023 Hurricanes Devils 5-1 CAR 3/12/2023 Devils Hurricanes 3-0 NJ 3/12/2023 Devils Hurricanes 3-0 NJ 1/10/2023 Hurricanes Devils 5-3 NJ 1/1/2023 Devils Hurricanes 5-4 (F/SO) CAR

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Hurricanes have been one of the stingiest squads in league action, giving up 210 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank second.

The Hurricanes rank 15th in the league with 262 goals scored (3.2 per game).

Over the past 10 games, the Hurricanes are 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Hurricanes have given up 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 33 goals over that span.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Martin Necas 82 28 43 71 65 45 45.2% Sebastian Aho 75 36 32 68 63 63 51.4% Brent Burns 82 18 42 60 52 55 100% Andrei Svechnikov 64 23 32 55 49 35 44.4% Jesperi Kotkaniemi 82 18 24 42 48 29 51.4%

Devils Stats & Trends

The Devils concede 2.7 goals per game (222 in total), the eighth-fewest in the NHL.

With 289 goals (3.5 per game), the Devils have the NHL's fourth-best offense.

Over the last 10 games, the Devils are 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Devils have given up 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.9 goals-per-game average (29 total) during that stretch.

Devils Key Players