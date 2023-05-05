The Carolina Hurricanes take the ice for Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round against the New Jersey Devils at PNC Arena on Friday, May 5, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Hurricanes lead 1-0 in the series.

You can watch TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS to see the match unfold as the Devils attempt to beat the Hurricanes.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, May 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Hurricanes vs Devils Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Devils Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/3/2023 Hurricanes Devils 5-1 CAR 3/12/2023 Devils Hurricanes 3-0 NJ 3/12/2023 Devils Hurricanes 3-0 NJ 1/10/2023 Hurricanes Devils 5-3 NJ 1/1/2023 Devils Hurricanes 5-4 (F/SO) CAR

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes have given up 210 total goals (2.6 per game), the second-fewest in league play.

The Hurricanes rank 15th in the league with 262 goals scored (3.2 per game).

In their last 10 matchups, the Hurricanes are 7-3-0 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Hurricanes have allowed 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (33 total) over that time.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Martin Necas 82 28 43 71 65 45 45.2% Sebastian Aho 75 36 32 68 63 63 51.4% Brent Burns 82 18 42 60 52 55 100% Andrei Svechnikov 64 23 32 55 49 35 44.4% Jesperi Kotkaniemi 82 18 24 42 48 29 51.4%

Devils Stats & Trends

The Devils have one of the top defenses in the NHL, allowing 222 total goals (2.7 per game), eighth in the NHL.

The Devils are fourth in the NHL in scoring (289 goals, 3.5 per game).

In their last 10 matchups, the Devils are 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Devils have given up 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.9 goals per game (29 total) during that stretch.

Devils Key Players