How to Watch the Celtics vs. 76ers: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 3
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers are facing off in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 3 next to come.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the 76ers and Celtics, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info
- When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN
- Watch Celtics vs. 76ers with Fubo
Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.
Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info
Celtics Stats Insights
- This season, the Celtics have a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% higher than the 47.3% of shots the 76ers' opponents have knocked down.
- In games Boston shoots better than 47.3% from the field, it is 38-4 overall.
- The Celtics are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the 76ers rank 26th.
- The Celtics put up 117.9 points per game, seven more points than the 110.9 the 76ers give up.
- When Boston puts up more than 110.9 points, it is 48-12.
76ers Stats Insights
- The 76ers have shot at a 48.7% rate from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points above the 46.3% shooting opponents of the Celtics have averaged.
- This season, Philadelphia has a 43-11 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 46.3% from the field.
- The Celtics are the 20th best rebounding team in the league, the 76ers rank 27th.
- The 76ers' 115.2 points per game are only 3.8 more points than the 111.4 the Celtics allow to opponents.
- Philadelphia has put together a 43-7 record in games it scores more than 111.4 points.
Celtics Home & Away Comparison
- The Celtics are putting up 120.5 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they are averaging 115.4 points per contest.
- Boston gives up 110.5 points per game at home this season, compared to 112.4 on the road.
- At home, the Celtics are draining 0.4 more three-pointers per game (16.2) than in away games (15.8). They also own a better three-point percentage at home (37.9%) compared to away from home (37.4%).
76ers Home & Away Comparison
- The 76ers average 114.2 points per game at home, two fewer points than away (116.2). On defense they concede 109.5 per game, 2.8 fewer points than away (112.3).
- In 2022-23 Philadelphia is allowing 2.8 fewer points per game at home (109.5) than away (112.3).
- This season the 76ers are picking up more assists at home (25.7 per game) than on the road (24.6).
Celtics Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|-
|-
|-
76ers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Joel Embiid
|Questionable
|Knee
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.