Ronald Acuna Jr. will lead the way for the Atlanta Braves (22-10) on Friday, May 5, when they match up with Jorge Mateo and the Baltimore Orioles (21-10) at Truist Park at 7:20 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Braves as -225 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Orioles +180 moneyline odds. An 8-run total has been listed in the contest.

Braves vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Max Fried - ATL (2-0, 0.45 ERA) vs Dean Kremer - BAL (2-1, 6.67 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Braves vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to wager on the Braves and Orioles game but would like some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick primer. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Braves (-225) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning the game, you'd get $14.44 back in your pocket.

There are lots of other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Ozzie Albies get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Braves vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have been favored 27 times and won 18, or 66.7%, of those games.

The Braves have played in six games as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter and won each of them.

The implied probability of a win from Atlanta, based on the moneyline, is 69.2%.

The Braves played as the moneyline favorite for eight of their last 10 games, and they finished 6-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the total seven times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Orioles have been victorious in six, or 54.5%, of the 11 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Oddsmakers have given the Orioles the worst odds of winning they have seen this season with a +180 moneyline listed for this contest.

Over the past 10 games, the Orioles have been underdogs just once and won that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, Baltimore and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +500 1st 1st

Think the Braves can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Atlanta and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.