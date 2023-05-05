Ozzie Albies and the Atlanta Braves square off against Jorge Mateo and the Baltimore Orioles at Truist Park on Friday at 7:20 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series.

The Braves are -225 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Orioles (+180). The total is 8.5 runs for the contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed Braves gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Braves vs. Orioles Odds & Info

Date: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -225 +180 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Braves Recent Betting Performance

The Braves have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

The Braves and their opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in their last 10 games with a total.

The Braves have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Discover More About This Game

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have won 18 of the 27 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (66.7%).

Atlanta has played in six games as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter and won them all.

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Braves a 69.2% chance to win.

Atlanta has played in 32 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 19 times (19-12-1).

The Braves have had a run line set for just one matchup this season, and they covered.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 7-7 15-3 7-5 15-5 13-7 9-3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.