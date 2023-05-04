Player props are available for Stephen Curry and Anthony Davis, among others, when the Golden State Warriors host the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET.

Warriors vs. Lakers Game Info

  • Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN
  • Location: San Francisco, California
  • Venue: Chase Center

NBA Props Today: Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
30.5 (-120) 5.5 (-115) 5.5 (-125) 5.5 (+120)
  • The 30.5-point total set for Curry on Thursday is 1.1 more points than his season scoring average.
  • Curry has pulled down 6.1 rebounds per game, 0.6 more than his prop bet for Thursday's game (5.5).
  • Curry has averaged 6.3 assists per game, 0.8 more than Thursday's assist over/under (5.5).
  • Curry has averaged 4.9 made three-pointers per game, 0.6 less than his over/under in Thursday's game (5.5).

Jordan Poole Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
14.5 (-115) 2.5 (+115) 3.5 (+135) 1.5 (-167)
  • Jordan Poole's 20.4 points per game are 5.9 higher than Thursday's prop total.
  • He has pulled down 2.7 rebounds per game, 0.2 higher than his prop bet on Thursday.
  • Poole's assists average -- 4.5 -- is 1.0 higher than Thursday's over/under (3.5).
  • He drains 2.6 three-pointers per game, 1.1 more than his prop bet total on Thursday (1.5).

Klay Thompson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
23.5 (-111) 3.5 (-154) 2.5 (+135) 4.5 (-105)
  • Thursday's prop bet for Klay Thompson is 23.5 points, 1.6 more than his season average.
  • Thompson's rebounding average of 4.1 is lower than his over/under on Thursday (3.5).
  • Thompson averages 2.4 assists, 0.1 less than his over/under on Thursday.
  • Thompson, at 4.4 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.1 less than his over/under on Thursday.

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
26.5 (-110) 14.5 (-105) 2.5 (+110) 0.5 (+160)
  • Davis' 25.9 points per game are 0.6 fewer than Thursday's over/under.
  • Davis has pulled down 12.5 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Thursday's game (14.5).
  • Davis averages 2.6 assists, 0.1 more than Thursday's over/under.
  • Davis averages 0.3 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Thursday (0.5).

LeBron James Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
25.5 (-120) 9.5 (-120) 5.5 (-115) 2.5 (+130)
  • Thursday's over/under for LeBron James is 25.5 points. That's 3.4 fewer than his season average of 28.9.
  • James' per-game rebound average -- 8.3 -- is 1.2 less than his prop bet over/under for Thursday's game (9.5).
  • James has averaged 6.8 assists per game, 1.3 more than Thursday's assist over/under (5.5).
  • James has averaged 2.2 made three-pointers per game, 0.3 fewer than his over/under in Thursday's game (2.5).

