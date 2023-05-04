Marcell Ozuna -- with a slugging percentage of .389 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Miami Marlins, with Jesus Luzardo on the hill, on May 4 at 4:10 PM ET.

He smacked two homers in his last game (going 3-for-5) in his last appearance against the Marlins.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

LoanDepot park

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

Ozuna is batting .147 with a double, four home runs and nine walks.

In seven of 20 games this season (35.0%), Ozuna has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In three games this season, he has homered (15.0%, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate).

Ozuna has driven in a run in three games this season (15.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored at least once six times this year (30.0%), including one multi-run game.

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 11 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (36.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (27.3%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (18.2%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings