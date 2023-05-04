Eddie Rosario Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Marlins - May 4
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Eddie Rosario and his .545 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Thursday at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Marlins.
Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Eddie Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is hitting .224 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs and six walks.
- Rosario has picked up a hit in 53.8% of his 26 games this year, with at least two hits in 19.2% of those games.
- He has homered in 11.5% of his games this season, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In six games this year (23.1%), Rosario has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in eight of 26 games (30.8%), including multiple runs twice.
Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|12
|8 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (50.0%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (8.3%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (16.7%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (16.7%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
- The Marlins' 4.84 team ERA ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (43 total, 1.4 per game).
- Luzardo (2-1 with a 3.48 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his seventh of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, when the left-hander tossed 6 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 25-year-old's 3.48 ERA ranks 35th, 1.337 WHIP ranks 55th, and 10.2 K/9 ranks 16th among qualifying pitchers this season.
