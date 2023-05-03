On Wednesday, Vaughn Grissom (.290 batting average in his past 10 games, with a walk and four RBI) and the Atlanta Braves play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Braxton Garrett. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Marlins.

Vaughn Grissom Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Vaughn Grissom At The Plate

  • Grissom has a double and two walks while hitting .283.
  • Grissom has picked up a hit in 75.0% of his 16 games this year, with more than one hit in 18.8% of those games.
  • In 16 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
  • In five games this season, Grissom has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored a run in three of 16 games so far this season.

Vaughn Grissom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 10
5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (70.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (10.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.
  • The Marlins have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.53).
  • Marlins pitchers combine to give up 37 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
  • Garrett gets the start for the Marlins, his fifth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 2.45 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Thursday against the Atlanta Braves, the left-hander tossed three scoreless innings while surrendering one hit.
  • In five games this season, the 25-year-old has a 2.45 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .284 to his opponents.
