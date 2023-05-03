Sebastian Aho and the Carolina Hurricanes meet the New Jersey Devils in Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at PNC Arena, on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Aho in that upcoming Hurricanes-Devils game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Sebastian Aho vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -164)

0.5 points (Over odds: -164) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Hurricanes vs Devils Game Info

Aho Season Stats Insights

In 75 games this season, Aho has a plus-minus of +8, while averaging 19:29 on the ice per game.

In Aho's 75 games played this season he's scored in 28 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In 41 of 75 games this season, Aho has recorded a point, and 18 of those games included multiple points.

Aho has an assist in 23 of 75 games this year, with multiple assists on seven occasions.

The implied probability that Aho goes over his points prop total is 62.1%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Aho has an implied probability of 40% of going over his assist prop bet.

Aho Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have conceded 222 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks eighth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +67 goal differential ranks third-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 75 Games 8 68 Points 5 36 Goals 2 32 Assists 3

