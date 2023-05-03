Jordan Martinook will be in action when the Carolina Hurricanes and New Jersey Devils face off on Wednesday at PNC Arena in Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Martinook's props versus the Devils? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Jordan Martinook vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, and TVAS

ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, and TVAS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +150)

0.5 points (Over odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +255)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Hurricanes vs Devils Game Info

Martinook Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Martinook has averaged 15:37 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +7.

Martinook has netted a goal in a game 11 times this season in 82 games played, including multiple goals once.

Martinook has a point in 28 games this year (out of 82), including multiple points four times.

Martinook has posted an assist in a game 20 times this season in 82 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 40% that Martinook goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Martinook has an implied probability of 28.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Martinook Stats vs. the Devils

On defense, the Devils have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 222 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks eighth.

The team's goal differential (+67) ranks third-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 82 Games 7 34 Points 3 13 Goals 2 21 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.