The Carolina Hurricanes are on their home ice at PNC Arena to square off with the New Jersey Devils in the opening game of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Wednesday, May 3, starting at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, and TVAS. The Devils are underdogs (+100) in this game against the Hurricanes (-120).

Hurricanes vs. Devils Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, and TVAS

ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, and TVAS Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Favorite Underdog Total Hurricanes (-120) Devils (+100) -

Hurricanes Betting Insights

The Hurricanes have won 49 of their 74 games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (66.2%).

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -120 or shorter, Carolina has a 48-24 record (winning 66.7% of its games).

The Hurricanes have an implied moneyline win probability of 54.5% in this matchup.

Devils Betting Insights

The Devils have won 15, or 62.5%, of the 24 games they have played as an underdog this season.

This season New Jersey has won 12 of its 19 games, or 63.2%, when it's the underdog by at least +100 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set in this matchup implies a 50.0% chance of victory for the Devils.

Hurricanes vs Devils Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Devils Rankings

Hurricanes Total (Rank) Devils Total (Rank) 262 (15th) Goals 289 (4th) 210 (2nd) Goals Allowed 222 (8th) 50 (18th) Power Play Goals 49 (20th) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 40 (3rd)

Hurricanes Advanced Stats

Carolina went over once in its past 10 contests.

During their past 10 games, the Hurricanes' goals per game average is 0.7 lower than their season-long average.

The Hurricanes are ranked 15th in the league with 262 goals this season, an average of 3.2 per contest.

On defense, the Hurricanes have been one of the best squads in league play, conceding 210 goals to rank second.

With a +52 goal differential, they're ranked seventh-best in the league.

Devils Advanced Stats

New Jersey and its opponents didn't combine to go over the total in any of the Devils' most recent 10 games.

During their past 10 games, the Devils and their opponents are scoring 1.5 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 9.4.

The Devils have the league's fourth-best scoring offense (289 total goals, 3.5 per game).

The Devils have given up 2.7 goals per game, 222 total, the eighth-fewest among NHL teams.

Their third-best goal differential is +67.

