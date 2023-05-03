Hurricanes vs. Devils Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 1
Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Wednesday, May 3 features the Carolina Hurricanes hosting the New Jersey Devils at PNC Arena at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, and TVAS. The Hurricanes are favored (-120) in this game against the Devils (+100).
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
Prepare for this NHL Playoffs Second Round matchup with a glimpse at who we project to emerge with the victory.
Hurricanes vs. Devils Predictions for Wednesday
Our projection model for this game calls for a final score of Hurricanes 4, Devils 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Hurricanes (-120)
- Computer Predicted Total: 6
- Computer Predicted Spread: Hurricanes (-1)
Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.
Hurricanes vs Devils Additional Info
|How to Watch Hurricanes vs Devils
|Hurricanes vs Devils Betting Trends & Stats
|Hurricanes vs Devils Player Props
Hurricanes Splits and Trends
- The Hurricanes are 15-9-24 in overtime games as part of a 52-21-9 overall record.
- In the 37 games Carolina has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 24-7-6 record (good for 54 points).
- Looking at the seven times this season the Hurricanes ended a game with just one goal, they have a 2-4-1 record, good for five points.
- Carolina has scored two goals in 17 games this season (6-8-3 record, 15 points).
- The Hurricanes have scored at least three goals 58 times, and are 48-5-5 in those games (to record 101 points).
- In the 23 games when Carolina has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it has a 20-3-0 record (40 points).
- In games when it has outshot its opponent, Carolina is 46-19-4 (96 points).
- The Hurricanes' opponents have had more shots in 14 games. The Hurricanes went 7-4-3 in those matchups (17 points).
|Hurricanes Rank
|Hurricanes AVG
|Devils AVG
|Devils Rank
|15th
|3.2
|Goals Scored
|3.52
|4th
|2nd
|2.56
|Goals Allowed
|2.71
|8th
|3rd
|34.8
|Shots
|34.4
|4th
|1st
|26
|Shots Allowed
|28.2
|5th
|19th
|19.8%
|Power Play %
|21.9%
|13th
|2nd
|84.4%
|Penalty Kill %
|82.6%
|4th
Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.
Hurricanes vs. Devils Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, and TVAS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.