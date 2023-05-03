Wednesday will see the Carolina Hurricanes and New Jersey Devils play in the opening game of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at PNC Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN.

You can watch along on ESPN to see the Hurricanes play the Devils.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Hurricanes vs. Devils Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
3/12/2023 Devils Hurricanes 3-0 NJ
1/10/2023 Hurricanes Devils 5-3 NJ
1/1/2023 Devils Hurricanes 5-4 (F/SO) CAR
12/20/2022 Hurricanes Devils 4-1 CAR

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

  • The Hurricanes have allowed 210 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking second in league play for the fewest goals against.
  • The Hurricanes' 262 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 15th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
  • In the last 10 games, the Hurricanes have claimed 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.
  • Defensively, the Hurricanes have given up 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) over that span.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Martin Necas 82 28 43 71 65 45 45.2%
Sebastian Aho 75 36 32 68 63 63 51.4%
Brent Burns 82 18 42 60 52 55 100%
Andrei Svechnikov 64 23 32 55 49 35 44.4%
Jesperi Kotkaniemi 82 18 24 42 48 29 51.4%

Devils Stats & Trends

  • The Devils concede 2.7 goals per game (222 in total), the eighth-fewest in the league.
  • The Devils' 289 goals on the season (3.5 per game) rank them fourth in the NHL.
  • In the past 10 contests, the Devils have claimed 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.
  • Defensively, the Devils have given up 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have scored 29 goals during that span.

Devils Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Jack Hughes 78 43 56 99 85 60 35.4%
Nico Hischier 81 31 49 80 41 64 53.9%
Dougie Hamilton 82 22 53 75 74 21 -
Jesper Bratt 82 32 41 73 44 41 -
Timo Meier 78 40 26 66 65 58 34.5%

