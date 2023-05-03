Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Wednesday, May 3 will see the Carolina Hurricanes hosting the New Jersey Devils at PNC Arena at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, and TVAS.

You can catch the action on ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, and TVAS to see the Hurricanes meet the Devils.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, and TVAS

Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Hurricanes vs Devils Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Devils Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 3/12/2023 Devils Hurricanes 3-0 NJ 3/12/2023 Devils Hurricanes 3-0 NJ 1/10/2023 Hurricanes Devils 5-3 NJ 1/1/2023 Devils Hurricanes 5-4 (F/SO) CAR 12/20/2022 Hurricanes Devils 4-1 CAR

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes have given up 210 total goals (2.6 per game), the second-fewest in NHL action.

The Hurricanes' 262 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 15th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

In their past 10 games, the Hurricanes are 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Hurricanes have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have scored 31 goals during that stretch.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Martin Necas 82 28 43 71 65 45 45.2% Sebastian Aho 75 36 32 68 63 63 51.4% Brent Burns 82 18 42 60 52 55 100% Andrei Svechnikov 64 23 32 55 49 35 44.4% Jesperi Kotkaniemi 82 18 24 42 48 29 51.4%

Devils Stats & Trends

The Devils have one of the top defenses in the league, conceding 222 total goals (2.7 per game), eighth in the league.

With 289 goals (3.5 per game), the Devils have the league's fourth-best offense.

In the last 10 contests, the Devils have claimed 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.

Defensively, the Devils have given up 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.9 goals per game (29 total) during that stretch.

Devils Key Players