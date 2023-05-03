The Carolina Hurricanes and New Jersey Devils take the ice Wednesday for Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at PNC Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN.

You can tune in to ESPN to see the Devils attempt to defeat the Hurricanes.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Hurricanes vs. Devils Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 3/12/2023 Devils Hurricanes 3-0 NJ 3/12/2023 Devils Hurricanes 3-0 NJ 1/10/2023 Hurricanes Devils 5-3 NJ 1/1/2023 Devils Hurricanes 5-4 (F/SO) CAR 12/20/2022 Hurricanes Devils 4-1 CAR

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Hurricanes have been one of the stingiest units in NHL play, conceding 210 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank second.

The Hurricanes' 262 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 15th in the league.

In the past 10 games, the Hurricanes have earned 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Hurricanes have given up 2.6 goals per game (26 total) in those 10 outings.

They have totaled 31 goals during that time.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Martin Necas 82 28 43 71 65 45 45.2% Sebastian Aho 75 36 32 68 63 63 51.4% Brent Burns 82 18 42 60 52 55 100% Andrei Svechnikov 64 23 32 55 49 35 44.4% Jesperi Kotkaniemi 82 18 24 42 48 29 51.4%

Devils Stats & Trends

The Devils concede 2.7 goals per game (222 in total), the eighth-fewest in the NHL.

The Devils' 289 goals on the season (3.5 per game) rank them fourth in the league.

In the past 10 games, the Devils have secured 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.

Defensively, the Devils have given up 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.9 goals-per-game average (29 total) during that span.

Devils Key Players